Cong demands PM Modi's resignation for 'match-fixing' polls through CEC; demands suspension of SIR

The Congress on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the SIR exercise, restoration of over 13 crore names deleted from electoral rolls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation for "match-fixing" polls.

The opposition party made the demand after a two-and-a-half hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by the likes of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

Addressing the media on the meeting along with Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi spoke for 20-25 minutes and the main point he made was that the revelations related to the EC are being made because of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi himself has been raising these issues related to polls in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and some did not believe him but now he has been proven right," Ramesh said.

"The elections in our country are not fair and transparent. They are match-fixing elections - match fixing between the Election Commission and PM-HM duo," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is not just a party of "virodh (opposing)" but "pratirodh (resistance)", according to Ramesh.