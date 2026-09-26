Modi, Shah made Gyanesh Kumar in charge of 'match-fixing' India's polls: Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka steps up attack

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also stepped up her attack on Gyanesh, demanding his resignation and removal of the legal safeguards available to the Election Commissioner, alleging that the BJP government had instituted the protections to shield the poll panel from accountability.

She said the INDIA bloc was united in seeking Kumar's removal and alleged that the Election Commissioner was being protected by the BJP government.

Vadra was responding to questions about reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over various decisions and instructions relating to electoral-roll revision, deletion and addition of names, changes to forms for new voters and access to voter data.

"I strongly believe that the legal safeguards that are provided to the Election Commissioner, which were instituted by the BJP government to protect him no matter what he does, those safeguards need to be removed," the Wayanad MP told reporters in Malappuram on Saturday.

She was referring to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which provides legal protection to the CEC and ECs under Section 16.

The provision bars courts from entertaining or continuing civil or criminal proceedings against a serving or former CEC or Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word done, committed or spoken while acting, or purporting to act, in the discharge of their official duties.

In effect, Section 16 provides the CEC and ECs immunity from civil and criminal proceedings for acts, decisions or statements made in the course of their official functions.

Vadra said if the Eelection Commissioner was committing serious crimes against democracy, it would be practically impossible for it to happen without the support of the political leadership.

"If anyone is committing illegal acts against the nation, against our Constitution, against India, they need to be tried for the criminal action they are involved in. This is treason and they need to be tried for it," she said.