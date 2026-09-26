Mamata buries hatchet with CPI(M) over CEC issue, calls for united INDIA bloc fight

KOLKATA: Burying the hatchet, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she has no issue with the CPI-M in national politics, ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on September 30 to finalise its strategy on the demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s removal.

Mamata Banerjee is also expected to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Constitution Club.

While addressing a meeting in Sreerampur in Hooghly district, the supremo of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, a breakaway faction of the erstwhile All India Trinamool Congress, said, “It’s not necessary to verify the colour and which party it belongs to. We will fight together.”

Mamata has already spoken to both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI-M general secretary MA Baby separately over the phone to chalk out the Opposition’s future course of action against the BJP as well as the CEC.

“The entire country is united. We will fight unitedly and it’s not a necessity to judge who is red, who is blue and who is yellow. The election process must have to be transparent and clean,” the former Bengal Chief Minister said, calling for a united INDIA bloc.

“We won’t judge whether it’s ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘Z’ party fighting. We will see the issue first. It hardly matters if any party, cutting across its political colour fights for the people. We will stay with them. They (ECI) have deleted names of 93 lakh voters from electoral rolls in Bengal in the name of the SIR. We had raised questions about the role of Seema Khanna in the Commission first. Using AI technology, they have deleted names of voters. We moved the court against the SIR and included names of 32 lakh voters in the rolls,” she said.

“For the first time, I had named ‘vanish’ Kumar because he (CEC) had vanished names from the voter list. We will continue our fight till the removal of ‘vanish’ Kumar,” she said.

Mamata accused the ruling BJP of attacking her party MLA Kunal Ghosh while he was on the way to Hooghly’s Serampore to attend a public meeting where Mamata was the main speaker.