‘Vanish Kumar must go’: Mamata renews demand for CEC's removal, attacks SIR over voter deletions

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday renewed her demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom she referred to as “Vanish Kumar”, accusing him of “vanishing” voters' names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to an ANI report, while addressing a rally in Hooghly, Banerjee said her party would continue protesting over the issue and demanded compensation for voters whose names were left out of the rolls during the SIR exercise.

“Vanish Kumar must go; we will protest till the last time for this issue,” she said.

“SIR list must come back; those whose names were unlisted, government should give compensation for loss,” she added.

Banerjee also said she had sent a message to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and indicated that a meeting of the INDIA bloc could be held on September 30.

“I got information before reaching here: a full jam in Uttarpara; people are being stopped from coming here to attend the programme. I never blame the police, but ask yourself what you are doing. You threatened our workers' homes and arrested them; around 200 workers were arrested,” she said.

“I’m on house arrest, but thanks to Kalyan, I’m here in this programme,” she added.