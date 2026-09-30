INDIA bloc to hold 'save democracy' marches; Oppn MPs to march to Election Commission on October 6

The INDIA bloc on Wednesday finalised a joint action plan over the SIR issue, including holding rallies and 'save democracy marches', with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying all parties agreed that elections should be conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs.

The opposition grouping made the assertion after a three-and-a-half hour meeting of its leaders, including Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

At a joint briefing by INDIA bloc leaders after their meeting, Kharge said the leaders have decided on a joint action plan.

Kharge said the parties have decided that involving young people and NGOs, "save democracy" marches will be taken out from October 2-8 and demonstrations will be held before the district magistrate's office.

On October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission, he said.

The Leaders of Opposition will seek appointment from the President of India and will make a representation in the second week of October against "the vote chori government", he said.

"We will hold a five big rallies and a date and place of which would be decided. We will tell people how the government is snatching the right of the people to elect their government for running the country," he said.

"Now everyone is realising that what Rahul ji was saying is correct and it is attracting attention. First Prime Minister Narendra Modi did 'notebandi' now doing 'votebandi', taking away people's rights," kharge said.