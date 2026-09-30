Kharge calls for pre-SIR rolls for future polls, ballot voting instead of EVMs; stresses INDIA bloc unity

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for using pre-SIR electoral rolls in future elections and reverting to ballot voting instead of EVMs, while stressing the need for unity among INDIA bloc parties through a joint action plan.

In his opening remarks at the INDIA bloc meeting, Kharge said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign and turn approver against the powers "interfering" in electoral rolls

The Congress chief claimed that the CEC "stands totally exposed".

"His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our electoral rolls," Kharge said.

He asserted that the opposition group will not allow transparency to be replaced by secrecy.

"And we will not allow the fundamental principle of our Republic -- one person, one vote, one value -- to be weakened," he said at the meeting attended by former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, TMC chief Mamata Benerjee and leaders from parties such as the SP, RJD, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Kharge asserted that the ballot belongs to the people, and the mandate belongs to the people.

"So the power of government ultimately rests in the hands of the people," he said.

"Our task today is to ensure that the people of India remain the final and unquestioned authority in our democracy," Kharge said.

He suggested that the INDIA bloc should demand that the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections.