AAP, DMK agree to back opposition's proposed notice seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), two parties that have distanced themselves from the INDIA bloc, are learnt to have agreed to sign a notice being prepared by the opposition seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development comes amid stepped-up opposition coordination against Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, while TMC's Derek O'Brien met AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday morning as opposition leaders worked on securing wider support for the fresh notice.

Earlier, DMK leader Kanimozhi also met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on September 17.

Both AAP and DMK have agreed to back the opposition's proposed notice in Parliament to move a motion seeking CEC Kumar's removal, according to sources.

AAP formally walked out of the INDIA bloc in July 2025, after its ties with the Congress had deteriorated over electoral contests in Delhi and Punjab.

The two parties had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat, but continued to be rivals in Punjab. Their differences deepened after they fought separately in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls and the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The DMK's ties with the Congress broke down after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, when the Congress extended support to actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the election. The DMK described the move as a betrayal and subsequently stayed away from the INDIA bloc meeting in June. DMK leaders have said the party remains part of the opposition but is no longer part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.