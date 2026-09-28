'Gyanesh Chor': Congress steps up protests across country, demands CEC's removal

The Congress on Monday took to the streets against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, holding protests across the country and burning his effigies amid the SIR row, and said the groundswell against him will only increase till he is removed.

Congress workers protested outside CEC Kumar's residence in Agra and raised slogans while defacing the main gate and a wall of the house with spray paint. They put up stickers and pasted pamphlets outside his Vijay Nagar home and wrote "Gyanesh Gaddar Gyanesh Chor" -- calling the CEC a "traitor" and a "thief" -- in Hindi.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters who tried to scale barricades at many places, including Jaipur and Bhopal.

The protests came as opposition parties, which have been critical of CEC Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, called for his immediate removal after it came to light that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will deliberate on further strategy on the issue on Tuesday when its top decision-making body - the Congress Working Committee - will meet here.

"We are going to fight this seriously. This issue concerns the entire country, the existence of our democracy and the survival of our country... The Election Commission's own people have exposed them.... he is propagating the BJP's philosophy and has become a BJP worker," he claimed.

The opposition INDIA bloc is also likely to meet on September 30, where they will discuss their future strategy for the CEC's ouster and sign and file another notice for his removal in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"The Congress has protested in 1000+ districts today. Mr. Gyanesh, this is just the beginning. The groundswell will only grow from hereon. My advice to Modi-Shah, sack Gyanesh before the streets are filled with people rejecting your Vote Chori shenanigans," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said on X.

Delhi Congress workers gathered at the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and tried to march to Nirvachan Sadan, but police stopped them by erecting barricades.

The Indian Youth Congress also organised a protest in Delhi and its members were stopped by the police at the IYC office from marching to the Election Commission office. Some protesters wore masks of Kumar and had their hands bound in metal chains, symbolising their claim that "the CEC was acting in BJP's interests and the EC's hands were tied".

"In Agra, Congress workers blackened with soot the house of 'Gaddar Gyanesh'. The way Modi and Shah, in collusion with Gyanesh, have looted elections across different parts of the country over the past several years is directly an act of treason against the country. We will ensure that Gyanesh is punished," the IYC said on X.