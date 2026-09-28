Youth Congress, NSUI protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi; several detained

Several Indian Youth Congress members were detained by police in New Delhi on Monday during a march to gherao the Election Commission, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the handling of SIR.

Congress student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also protested outside the Election Commission (EC) office to demand Kumar's resignation.

At the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protest, some protesters wore masks of Kumar and had their hands bound in metal chains.

Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, the protesters planned to march from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar before proceeding to gherao the EC.

The protesters, carrying Congress flags and posters demanding accountability from Kumar, climbed atop barricades.

Some also carried copies of the Manusmriti and played tambourines -- an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing the instrument at a 'Bhajan Clubbing' event at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Several IYC workers, including Chib and Delhi unit president Akshay Lakra, were detained by police after they were stopped behind barricades, the IYC said in a statement.

The protesters were put into buses stationed near the IYC office. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at the protest site.

"The Election Commission is not the property of any political party or government; it belongs to the people of India. When serious questions are being raised about the functioning of our electoral institutions, the country deserves answers, transparency and accountability," Chib said.

"Gyanesh Kumar must resign and allow an independent examination of all the concerns that have been raised. India's youth will not stand by silently when questions are being raised about the institutions that safeguard our democracy.

"We demand transparency, accountability and answers. The Election Commission must uphold the highest standards of independence and public trust," he said.