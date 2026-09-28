Congress workers protest outside CEC's Agra home, paint 'Gaddar Gyanesh' slogan.

LUCKNOW: Amid the controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission of India, Congress workers held nationwide protests on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with some workers defacing the main gate and walls of his residence in Agra.

Congress workers reached Kumar’s residence in Vijay Nagar on Monday morning, raised slogans and put up stickers and pamphlets outside the house. They later used black spray paint to write “Gyanesh Gaddar” and “Vote Chor” on the main gate and walls. Videos and pictures of the incident were circulated on social media.

Sharing clips of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the party, wrote on X, “In Agra, Congress workers smeared black ink on the house of “Gyanesh Gaddar”.”

Kumar has not yet reacted to the incident.

Congress has been protesting and demanding the CEC’s resignation amid a political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.