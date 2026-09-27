'Piecemeal damage control won't mitigate mass disenfranchisement': Congress slams EC over SIR

The EC has proposed a committee to certify that the software "complies with the Acts and Rules", he said, adding that this is an admission that its legality is in doubt after it has been used all over the country during the SIR.

"We have clear evidence that ECINet was used to delete eligible voters, overriding ERO decisions -- this is illegal. EC claims to be resolving the issue in Goa, where it was caught. What about West Bengal where the same thing happened at a much larger scale?" Ramesh said.

What about all other states where EROs may have been overruled to delete eligible voters, he asked.

The EC has still not clearly stated that EROs will be the final authority over the electoral roll, as defined in the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he said.

Ramesh's remarks come a day after the EC asserted that all SIR orders received unanimous consent from all three commissioners and that the updates to Form 6 for voter enrolment were upheld by the Supreme Court, as it sought to address issues at the centre of a raging row over decision-making in the poll panel and concerns over exclusion of voters from the rolls.

After its first meeting following reports claiming differences between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners, the poll panel had said in a statement that the letters sent by Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary pertained to an officer on deputation, rather than policy or IT division matters.

The Indian Express has claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Ramesh further said the EC has not been transparent about who is operating ECINet. It is only from TCS disclosures that it was revealed they were involved, he said.

"Why this lack of transparency? Does the ongoing struggle to control the Tata Group have anything to do with this?" he asked.

The clarification on the letter to the Cabinet secretary hides more than it reveals, Ramesh claimed.