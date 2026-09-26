EC eases SIR process, orders ECINET system review, extends Delhi, Maharashtra deadline

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced measures to streamline the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including doorstep verification for voters facing notices, wider use of online hearings, and special assistance for vulnerable groups, amid mounting criticism over problems with the exercise.

The Commission also extended the deadlines for filing claims and objections in Delhi and Maharashtra, giving electors more time to raise concerns or seek corrections in the rolls.

“Under the revised SIR procedure, voters who receive notices because they have been classified as “unmapped” or found to have logical discrepancies will ordinarily not be required to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO),” the ECI said in a statement, adding that the decision followed the Commission’s meeting on September 26, 2026, and was approved by the full Commission.

“Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such voters, collect the necessary documents and upload them on the ECINET portal for consideration by the ERO. The Commission said this would reduce the need for voters to visit election offices in person,” it said.

Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases determined by the ERO and will preferably be conducted online, the ECI said. If a hearing is required, an adult member of the elector’s family can be authorised to appear on the voter’s behalf. Officials have also been directed to strengthen facilities for online hearings.

The ECI asked District Election Officers (DEOs) to set up adequate help desks and organise special camps, based on local requirements, to assist people living in night shelters, labourers, economically vulnerable groups, homeless persons and others who may face difficulties in accessing the electoral revision process.