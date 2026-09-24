Congress slams EC over SIR, calls It ‘MODI’-Method of Disenfranchising Indians

The Congress on Thursday accused the Election Commission of systematically excluding voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Gen Z voters were being particularly affected by changes to the voter-registration process and claimed that the Election Commission’s ECINet software had played a central role in the deletion and flagging of voters.

Citing a report in The Indian Express, Ramesh said the Goa Chief Electoral Officer had written to the Election Commission eight times in seven days seeking the restoration of voters whom Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) had verified as eligible. He alleged that the requests were ignored and the voters remained deleted.

Ramesh also claimed that the third phase of the SIR process had resulted in 54% of Delhi’s voters being deleted or flagged and nearly 12 crore voters being affected across states. He alleged that EROs had been denied access to the ECINet system despite their statutory role in maintaining electoral rolls under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.