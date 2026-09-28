Gujarat Congress protests Statewide, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over SIR voter deletions

AHMEDABAD: The Congress staged statewide protests across Gujarat on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged large-scale deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Alleging that nearly 13 crore voters’ names have been deleted nationwide, the party questioned the Election Commission’s impartiality and accused it of acting under political influence.

In Rajkot, Congress workers staged a dramatic protest by making a young party worker wear a mask of Gyanesh Kumar, tying him with ropes and taking him towards the Collector’s office. Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre, the Congress claimed it had accomplished what the government had failed to do by symbolically detaining the Chief Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, former Union Minister Bharatsinh Solanki led Congress workers in a black-clad demonstration, wearing black armbands to protest against what they described as the erosion of the Election Commission’s autonomy. Carrying portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and banners questioning whether the Election Commission was an independent constitutional body or a tool of the BJP, protesters raised slogans demanding Kumar’s immediate resignation. Tensions escalated when Congress workers attempted to burn an effigy, triggering a confrontation with police personnel, followed by pushing and shoving.