INDIA bloc meeting on SIR: Joint agitation, Gyanesh Kumar removal notice on agenda

Top leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and to press for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, as the opposition grouping seeks to close ranks amid the row over the Election Commission's decision-making.

Sources said a draft notice for a fresh attempt to move a motion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was ready and would be discussed for approval at the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and leaders from parties including the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, will attend the meeting.

The DMK and AAP have made it clear they will not attend, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be absent because of Rajya Sabha election nominations in Uttar Pradesh. He will send representatives instead.

Speaking about the meeting, Venugopal said, "Tomorrow, there is an INDIA bloc meeting. The Congress wants to hold a massive agitation to save democracy in the country with the help of all political parties. There will be valuable suggestions from leaders of the INDIA bloc tomorrow; after that we will sit and formalise the clear action plan for the future agitation."

"We will coordinate between the INDIA bloc agitation programme and that of the Congress," he told reporters.