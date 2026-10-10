Delhi protest: Demonstrators navigate barricades and diversions amid mass detentions

Two hours on a scooty, a long walk from Nizamuddin after an auto ride, and a cab journey that went round in circles before finally dropping its passenger near the protest site -- people found different ways to reach central Delhi on Saturday, determined to raise their voices against alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

With roads leading to New Delhi barricaded, vehicles stopped or diverted and several metro stations shut, reaching the protest site at Jantar Mantar proved difficult for many. Buses continued to ply in parts of the city, but vehicles were not allowed into several areas of New Delhi.

At Tolstoy Marg, where the road leading towards Jantar Mantar was barricaded, a group of protesters who had managed to reach the spot stood around, occasionally breaking into slogans. As police personnel approached to detain them, some tried to run, only to be caught up in another round of detentions.

Meer, who travelled from Sarita Vihar on a scooty, said the journey had taken two hours and he had to park about three kilometres from the spot.

"We are the youth of this country. If we don't come, who will?" he said, explaining why he had made the effort despite the restrictions.

Safhana, a Delhi University student who lives in Laxmi Nagar, said she reached the area in an auto around 6 am, carrying food, water and other essentials. She had come with eight others.

Three women from their group were detained, she said, adding that they had managed to contact them but did not know which police station they had been taken to. "We ran," she said, describing the moments when protesters tried to evade the police.