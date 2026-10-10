Modi govt has turned 'mother of democracy' into 'muzzled democracy': Kharge on Delhi protest curbs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government over the detentions by Delhi police, saying it has turned the 'mother of democracy' into a 'muzzled democracy'.

The Congress chief alleged that the cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today. "Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, You Tubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained," Kharge said on X.

"Modi government has turned the 'Mother of Democracy' into a 'Muzzled Democracy'!" he said.