India 'no longer' democracy but 'dictatorship' run by Modi, Shah: Priyanka on Delhi protest curbs

Amid Delhi Police's crackdown on protesters in the national capital, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that India is "not a democracy" anymore but a "dictatorship" run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress general secretary said all those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation.

"First they rough up 254 MPs and detain them completely illegally, infringing on their basic constitutional rights; they do the same to other protesters from Opposition parties, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Then they lay siege to the national capital, barricading it and sealing it on all sides, stopping trains and metros, cutting the internet and placing check posts all over. They bash up and detain young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest," she said.