Anti-CEC protest: Four ex-CMs among leaders detained, call Centre's clampdown 'Super Emergency'

NEW DELHI: Several Opposition leaders, including four former chief ministers, were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar were detained amid a wider police clampdown across the national capital. Accusing the Modi government of subverting democracy, the leaders later said they had been released from police custody after spending hours in detention.

Vijayan was detained along with Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and former Kerala minister KN Balagopal outside Kerala House as they attempted to proceed to Jantar Mantar. Sarkar was detained along with CITU All India general secretary Elamaram Kareem, student activists and trade union leaders at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana.

Police also detained several Left leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and Brinda Karat.

Reacting to the detention, Vijayan wrote on X: "Imagine being so scared of the opposition that you make the Delhi Police detain elected reps and drive them around in circles for an hour just to keep them quiet."

"Modi’s panic is really showing here, and honestly, it’s just embarrassing at this point. Such high-handed tactics are a blatant attack on our democratic rights, but we will not be intimidated," he added.