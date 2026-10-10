Delhi stir: Sibal questions legality of detentions, says protesters taken to undisclosed locations

Sibal alleged that protesters were being manhandled at places where they had been detained and said the restrictions could not prevent people from continuing to demonstrate. "How long will this go on? The entire city cannot be barricaded," he said, adding that people were still reaching Delhi despite the restrictions and being taken away in buses.

Sibal also spoke about CJP legal team head Ratna Singh, saying she was travelling with lawyers Tara Narula and Shubhangini Sharma from Jangpura towards the Supreme Court when two vehicles blocked their car.

According to Sibal, one of the persons who approached the vehicle claimed to be from the Intelligence Bureau. The occupants were asked to get out but remained inside, following which Narula contacted him for advice, he said.

Sibal said an application seeking registration of an FIR against those who intercepted the vehicle was moved before a magistrate around 11 am. The court raised the issue of territorial jurisdiction, which was contested, and reserved its order around 11.15 am, he said.

The order was not pronounced by the time of the press conference, Sibal said.

He also criticised the disruption of transport and communication, saying train services had been affected and people were unable to contact others because of internet restrictions.

Sibal said the protests concerned alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the demand for Kumar's resignation. He alleged that concerns over voter-list irregularities had repeatedly been raised before the Supreme Court without relief.

"We are tired of going to the Supreme Court. I feel that I have in my mind that there is no point in me going there," he said but clarified that he was expressing his personal view.

Asked whether he was unhappy with the Chief Justice of India, Sibal said the issue was not one of personal satisfaction.

"We are lawyers. We are not talking about happiness or unhappiness. We have to fight for the people," he said.

Rejecting the suggestion that separate demonstrations by different groups reflected a fragmented movement, Sibal said people did not need to belong to the same political party to protest.

"Protests are protests... How many people will you take in buses? For how long will you take them? For how many months?" he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)