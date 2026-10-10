Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated

The core characteristic of these people is "cowardice", the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space," he said.

"Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down," Gandhi said.

"Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again," he said.

Gandhi said he was proud of the youth of India. He urged them to keep protesting and asserted that "we are standing with you".

"We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated," he asserted.

Gandhi also shared a video of his remarks.

Gandhi's remarks come amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Police detained more than 3,000 protesters attempting to reach the site, while over 600 people with criminal records were also detained as a preventive measure. Police said permission for the protest had not been granted and prohibitory orders were in force in the New Delhi area.

(With inputs from PTI)