Left likens Delhi's security clampdown to Emergency, Kejriwal urges nationwide turnout for CJP protest

NEW DELHI: Criticising the unprecedented security arrangements to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar to demonstrate against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Left parties on Friday drew parallels with the 1975 Emergency, alleging that the capital was being turned into a “military cantonment” to stifle dissent, even as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged people nationwide to join the protest.

The CPI wrote an open letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to allow protesters to demonstrate against what it described as the “collapse of electoral democracy”. The CPM, meanwhile, approached the Supreme Court challenging the “shutting down” of the national capital. The CPI (Maxist-Lenin)-Liberation also criticised the government, alleging that the elaborate security arrangements were aimed solely at protecting the CEC.

In the letter, the CPI in the Rajya Sabha P Sandosh Kumar said, “It is a matter of shame that, instead of engaging with us, your government has consistently tried to silence us through detentions, arrests and house arrests. More than 47,000 security personnel have been deployed in Central Delhi alone… This is a state of emergency,” his letter read.