Great to meet’ amid oil woes: Rubio on talks with Jaishankar, UAE FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held trilateral talks in Mumbai on Tuesday, focusing on regional energy security and shared economic priorities.

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, while Al Nahyan began his two-day visit to India on Monday evening.

"It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister @ABZayed to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities," the top US diplomat said on social media.

It is learnt that the three foreign ministers also extensively discussed the overall security situation in West Asia as well as the economic fallout of the continuing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil supplies have suffered severe disruptions following Iran's blockade of the Strait -- considered the world's most critical energy chokepoint, through which roughly 20 per cent of global petroleum flows.