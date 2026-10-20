Jaishankar says West Asia situation a ‘deep concern’, backs dialogue and diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the situation in West Asia remained a matter of “deep concern” and reaffirmed India’s support for efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy during talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday night for a two-day visit to India amid a fresh wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia reportedly by Houthi militants.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar also made a mention of how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has significantly enhanced bilateral trade and economic ties.

"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"We continue to support free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, to the UAE leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he said.