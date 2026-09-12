Strong India-UAE ties a ‘symbol of stability’ amid West Asia uncertainties, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described a strong India-UAE partnership as a “symbol of stability, prosperity and peace” amid continuing uncertainty in West Asia, as he held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on expanding the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence, artificial intelligence, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity emerging as key areas for deeper cooperation.

“India-UAE ties have been transformed over the last few years. Now, we are raising our ambitions even higher,” Modi said after the meeting.

He added that the two sides discussed taking the Strategic Partnership forward across “defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity”.

“From investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and IMEC connectivity, there is immense potential ahead,” Modi said, referring to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

“At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace,” he added.