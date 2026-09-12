Strong India-UAE ties a ‘symbol of stability’ amid West Asia uncertainties, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described a strong India-UAE partnership as a “symbol of stability, prosperity and peace” amid continuing uncertainty in West Asia, as he held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
The meeting focused on expanding the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence, artificial intelligence, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity emerging as key areas for deeper cooperation.
“India-UAE ties have been transformed over the last few years. Now, we are raising our ambitions even higher,” Modi said after the meeting.
He added that the two sides discussed taking the Strategic Partnership forward across “defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity”.
“From investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and IMEC connectivity, there is immense potential ahead,” Modi said, referring to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
“At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace,” he added.
The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the two leaders reviewed progress across a wide range of sectors and reiterated the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in political, commercial, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.
The talks also highlighted the growing investment dimension of the relationship. The two leaders noted the announcement by the UAE’s International Holding Company of an $11.5-billion investment in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, described by the ministry as India’s largest integrated aluminium investment.
The project is expected to strengthen Odisha’s position as a global aluminium manufacturing hub, further expanding the role of UAE capital in India’s industrial and infrastructure development.
The leaders also discussed the potential role of L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, in deepening bilateral investment ties.
Strategic and emerging sectors, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation, were also discussed.
Modi welcomed the UAE’s “active and constructive participation” in BRICS under India’s chairship. The two sides agreed to continue working closely through the grouping to advance shared priorities and strengthen BRICS cooperation.
The meeting followed high-level exchanges this year, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India in January and Modi’s visit to the UAE in May.