India, France and UAE review progress in trilateral cooperation, discuss situation in West Asia

India, France and the United Arab Emirates have held a trilateral ministerial meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the situation in West Asia and review the progress in trilateral cooperation in fields such as space and artificial intelligence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and UAE Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the India-France-UAE Trilateral Ministerial Meeting convened in New York on Tuesday.

"The Ministers reviewed the progress in the trilateral cooperation across the agreed areas of mutual interests, including in the sectors of space, artificial intelligence and culture and heritage.

The three ministers also discussed the situation in West Asia," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"They emphasised further strengthening and expanding trilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and to further build upon the strong and friendly ties that exist between the three countries," it added.