‘Global order under stress, multilateralism must assert itself’: Jaishankar at UN summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the inaugural ‘Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity’ (P4M) Summit at the UN, with India calling for stronger multilateralism and reforms to make global decision-making more participatory and transparent.

India was among the co-sponsors of the summit, held on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly session, along with Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Kenya and the European Union.

“We meet at a time when the global order is under stress,” Jaishankar said, underlining the need for multilateralism to assert itself amid geopolitical tensions, competition and conflicts.

He said a “steady rebalancing” of global power over the past few decades had taken a different turn due to intensifying geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

“If left unchecked, it would call into question the very spirit of international cooperation,” he said, stressing that “reformed multilateralism” was essential.

“More participative deliberations and more transparent decision-making are both overdue,” Jaishankar said.

He also highlighted the impact of conflicts and global disruptions, saying the “4F” crisis of fuel, food, fertiliser and finance could not be left unaddressed. He called for frameworks and safeguards to deal with emerging technologies and risks, as well as diversification of supply chains in the face of potential chokepoint disruptions.

Jaishankar said multilateralism would be strengthened only when international law, rules and norms were consistently observed.

He listed peace and international security, climate action, emerging technologies, development finance, counter-terrorism, supply chains, disaster resilience and pandemic preparedness among issues requiring greater international cooperation.