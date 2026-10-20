Energy, defence on table as Rubio meets Jaishankar amid US-India strains

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks on energy security and defence cooperation amid continuing strains in India-US relations.

The meeting took place shortly after Rubio arrived in Mumbai for a three-day visit to India, nearly five months after his first trip to the country as Secretary of State.

Before his talks with Jaishankar, Rubio visited the Taj memorial and laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that included six American citizens.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership," the US Secretary of State said on social media.

The top diplomat also answered questions from the media on the India-US energy ties as well as his trip to Reliance Industries Ltd's refinery in Jamnagar on Wednesday.

"In order for energy to become usable, you have to refine it. You have a company with a massive amount of refining capability. I think I should go talk to them, especially when it involves nation-states," he said.

"We're going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability. It makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it. It's very difficult to understand something or see what the possibilities are if you're not going to speak to them," he noted.