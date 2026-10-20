Rubio begins three-day India visit amid bilateral strains, trade deal in focus

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties in energy, trade, investment, defence and critical technologies, besides exchanging views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio's visit comes amid persistent strains in India-US relations. During his previous visit in May, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attended a Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

The visit of the US Secretary of State, who is accompanied by a large business delegation, is likely to focus largely on boosting India-US economic engagement.

In their meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to deliberate on ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Welcome to Mumbai, Secretary Rubio, the US embassy in India posted on social media shortly after the top American diplomat landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport in India's financial capital.

In addition to his meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio's engagements in Mumbai included laying a wreath at the Taj memorial to honour the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 160 people, including six US nationals.