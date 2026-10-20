Marco Rubio to arrive in India today as trade deal nears finalisation; talks with Jaishankar on agenda

On Wednesday, October 21, Secretary Rubio will complete the Mumbai leg of his visit and emplane for Jamnagar, Gujarat, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10:30 hrs to continue his engagements.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that official media coverage and photo opportunities will be regulated per standard diplomatic protocol across the various venues.

Earlier on Monday, Rubio indicated that the US-India trade deal is close to finalisation. Rubio, who is in Uzbekistan, will be in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rubio will also travel to Jamnagar, home to one of the world's largest refineries, later in the week.

Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Rubio said. "We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that."

"We've had to waive sanctions over the past few months because of the impact on global supplies and prices...We have to manage all of these things. We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. That's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature. Every country has a complex set of factors that it has to take into account. Geography is real. For some countries, it's very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy," he added.

Earlier, a day after US President Donald Trump waived several sanctions related to Russian fuel sales that were to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, Rubio described India as an important ally whose energy needs must be considered before putting any tariffs or sanctions in place.

The law, now paused, would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, including India and China.

"These sanctions were not just sanctions on Russia. They include tariffs on a number of countries—India, for example, and others. And so I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyse what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the U.S. economy," Rubio said.