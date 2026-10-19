Rubio seeks to strengthen US foothold in Central Asia

SAMARKAND: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed for greater access for American companies during talks Monday with Central Asian states before heading to India on a tour that mixes diplomacy and commerce.

Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan's Silk Road city of Samarkand late Sunday ahead of talks with top officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Uzbek hosts.

The leaders of the five former Soviet republics held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House in November last year, as the United States seeks stronger ties in a region with vast natural resources but where China has emerged as a key competitor.

At the head of a delegation that includes numerous business executives, Rubio visited Samarkand's old city, a historic staging post between China and the West, before holding a series of bilateral talks with regional leaders.



"The United States wants to be a strong partner in Central Asia, obviously rooted in this country, but also all the neighboring countries who want to do more business and trade with us," he told journalists.