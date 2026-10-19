Rubio seeks to strengthen US foothold in Central Asia

SAMARKAND: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed for greater access for American companies during talks Monday with Central Asian states before heading to India on a tour that mixes diplomacy and commerce.
Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan's Silk Road city of Samarkand late Sunday ahead of talks with top officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Uzbek hosts.
The leaders of the five former Soviet republics held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House in November last year, as the United States seeks stronger ties in a region with vast natural resources but where China has emerged as a key competitor.
At the head of a delegation that includes numerous business executives, Rubio visited Samarkand's old city, a historic staging post between China and the West, before holding a series of bilateral talks with regional leaders.
"The United States wants to be a strong partner in Central Asia, obviously rooted in this country, but also all the neighboring countries who want to do more business and trade with us," he told journalists.
"We have an incredible delegation, almost 300 American businesses that are here with us, and the opportunity to sign billions of dollars of agreements that will both enrich the countries in the region, but also benefit the United States economically," he said.
With the United States stuck in a war with Iran and unable to halt the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rubio has stepped up his foreign travel with recent trips to Europe and Latin America while leaving Trump to handle the conflicts and the US mid-term elections.
But Rubio insisted this week's tour is of strategic importance.
"This is an important relationship," he said shortly before his departure. "There's countries you'd like to get to because we want to build our relationships with them."
A senior State Department official told reporters on Friday that Rubio was demonstrating US goodwill towards the "deepening partnership across Central Asia", especially in the energy sector.
After Uzbekistan, Rubio will go to India where the US ambassador is Sergio Gor, who was born in Uzbekistan and is also the US special envoy for Central Asia.
The Central Asian states remain linked to Russia by energy pipelines and security and migratory networks, but Russian influence has eroded since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
And China has reaped the benefits. It is now the main trade partner of all five nations.
Chinese companies have signed a number of energy-related deals, seeking to buy natural gas in Turkmenistan, uranium in Kazakhstan and rare earths in Tajikistan.
On his second visit to India this year, Rubio will have stops in Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat state. Both are major port cities.
"We're very close" to a trade deal with India, a second senior US official said of negotiations with the Asian giant that have dragged on for months.
The two sides reached a provisional agreement in February aimed at reducing US tariffs on Indian products.
But legal battles in US courts over Trump's tariffs have fuelled uncertainty about when a bilateral trade deal could take effect.
India-US relations were also rattled when Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods in retaliation for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, but those duties have since been lifted.