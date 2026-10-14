Rubio to visit India amid trade talks, tensions over Russian oil and US tariffs

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a five-day visit to India and Uzbekistan on Saturday, with energy cooperation, trade negotiations and bilateral ties likely to feature prominently in discussions amid persistent differences over tariffs and India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar in India before travelling to Samarkand in Uzbekistan. In Mumbai, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for discussions on bilateral relations and areas of cooperation.

The visit comes as New Delhi and Washington seek to advance trade negotiations despite strains over US tariff policies, President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire and a US military attack on a vessel off Oman that killed three Indian seafarers.

India has also expressed concern over US legislation that could allow tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India-US trade negotiations were moving towards a resolution, even as Washington’s changing economic policies compel countries to reassess their engagement with the United States.

“The United States has repositioned itself,” Jaishankar said, adding that countries needed to “recalculate and reset” their relationships with Washington. Rubio’s visit follows his four-day trip to India in May, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar to discuss trade, energy, defence, maritime security and regional developments. During his May 24 meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed confidence that the two countries could reach a durable trade agreement.