Rubio says he does not think India, Iran are discussing trade deal; warns of US sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he does not believe India and Iran are currently discussing a trade deal, while warning that countries helping Tehran circumvent US sanctions could themselves face punitive measures.

Rubio's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade and the situation in West Asia.

Asked about the meeting and whether India and Iran were working towards a trade arrangement, Rubio said, “Well, I don’t think there’s a trade deal between India and Iran.”

Speaking on The Brian Kilmeade Show, Rubio said countries were free to pursue their own foreign policies and noted that several nations maintained contact with Iran. However, he reiterated Washington's opposition to any efforts to help Tehran evade US sanctions.

“I think what ultimately happens, though, is , and the President’s been very clear, is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions,” Rubio said.

He added that countries should not create mechanisms that allow Iran to generate revenue that could be used to “sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon”.

“And if countries decide to do that, then we’re going to have to sanction them too,” Rubio said.