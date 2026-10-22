Apple’s two-iPhone purchase limit is a long-standing practice, say industry sources

NEW DELHI: Apple’s limit of two iPhones per customer is a long-standing practice and not a new restriction introduced ahead of the October 23 retail launch of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, according to industry sources.

The purchase limit has drawn attention after reports highlighted the restriction on Apple’s online store in India. The cap applies across the company’s iPhone lineup, including the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as other models.



Under the limit, customers can order two units of the same model or choose two different iPhones. However, they cannot add a third iPhone to their shopping bag.



Industry sources said the purchase limit has been in practice last years too and should not be seen as a new measure linked to the launch of the iPhone Duo.



The timing has drawn attention because the iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment.



The company is set to begin retail sales of the device in India on October 23.

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant, while the top-end version is priced at Rs 4,49,900.

Purchase limits are generally used by companies to prevent bulk buying and resale, particularly when demand for a new product is high.

Apple was contacted for its comments on the purchase limit and whether it applies to online and offline sales, but its response remained awaited at the time of publication.