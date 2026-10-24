Commerce ministry identifying AI-proof professions, sectors where India can take global lead: Goyal

BERLIN: The commerce ministry is identifying professions that are less vulnerable to artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare for the fast-changing technological landscape and tap opportunities for India to emerge as a global leader, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The commerce and industry minister said that the focus would be on sectors where AI could improve efficiency without necessarily replacing human workers, while leveraging India's large pool of skilled talent, youthful population and traditional strengths.

"I got my ministry to start working on what are the AI-proof professions. After all, we have to plan as a nation for so many millions of people. What are the sectors where AI can at max add to efficiency, not necessarily replace (human workforce)," the minister said on Friday while addressing Indian science and technology researchers and students in Germany.

When asked about the objective of the initiative, he said India could take global leadership in several areas, including handicrafts, handloom, culinary arts and tourism, leveraging its vast pool of skilled talent and youthful population.

In these sectors, traditional skills and human creativity remain important, he said.

"... our handicraft, handloom... no amount of AI can replace that. So there are many, many areas where I think we have some very special strengths which we will be focusing on, also simultaneously developing, to ensure that 1.4 billion people have a better life in the future," he added.