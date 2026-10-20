Indian students fear AI may be weakening deep learning, survey finds

“As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how we learn and work, that responsibility has never been more important.

“Education systems must do more to help students develop, demonstrate and continuously strengthen the capabilities that will remain valuable regardless of how technology evolves,” he said.

Led by technology major HP, the Global Learning Council and the Education Leaders Forum, the HP Futures initiative also brought together 58 leaders from education, policymaking and the future-of-work sectors to examine how education systems can better equip young people for the changing world of work.

Despite concerns about the risk of cognitive atrophy, Indian students remain optimistic about their prospects in an AI-driven world.

Nearly 78 percent believe AI will create more career opportunities than it will displace. The survey also found that 87 percent are confident they will be able to use AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers, while 92 per cent believe their education is preparing them for the workplace.

Mayank Dhingra, director and global head of education business and strategy at HP, said Indian students were confident about using AI and recognised its ability to help them work faster, but remained concerned that they were not learning material as deeply.

“It is vital that student voices are prominent in the conversation as education systems make decisions around the future of curricula and assessment models,” he said.

The report called on policymakers in India and around the world to develop clear road maps for helping students build the enduring skills that will be essential in future workplaces, and to ensure these skills are not relegated to secondary or extracurricular learning.

It also urged policymakers to keep literacy, numeracy and learning that helps shape students’ identities at the core of education, while adopting creative, hands-on approaches that develop foundational knowledge and enduring skills together.

(With inputs from PTI)