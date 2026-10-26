TMB reports highest ever Quarterly profit of Rs 451.14 crore in Q2 FY27

CHENNAI: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹451.14 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a 42.09% year-on-year (YoY) increase driven by the strong core banking income and improved cost efficiency. The lender also recorded its fastest year-on-year total business growth in 18 years, according to its Q2 FY27 performance update.

However, the bank expects its provisioning requirements under the upcoming expected credit loss (ECL) framework to rise further as its balance sheet expands. Total business grew 27.25% YoY to ₹1.30 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2026, marking its highest annual growth in 18 years, managing director and chief executive officer Salee Sukumaran Nair said.

TMB estimated its additional provisioning requirement under the ECL framework at ₹385 crore as of September 30, against provisions of ₹304.24 crore already available. The requirement is expected to increase by March 2027 as lending and the overall balance sheet expand.