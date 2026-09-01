NCLT bars Subhash Chandra from selling assets as lenders challenge Rs 6.5-crore settlement

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday barred Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra from alienating his properties as lenders challenged a proposed settlement that would allow creditors to recover around Rs 6.5 crore against claims of about Rs 22,006 crore.

A five-member special bench headed by NCLT President Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal said there was no majority view among its members and, therefore, the order allowing the settlement could not yet be given effect.

“Let notice be issued to all the parties,” the bench said, directing that Chandra, the guarantor, “shall not alienate the properties, either directly or indirectly”.

The tribunal said it wanted to examine the matter after hearing all parties, including lenders who have opposed the repayment plan.

The case is also before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), where dissenting lenders have challenged the settlement. On Tuesday, a three-member NCLAT bench, comprising Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and two other members, agreed to list the matter on Wednesday following a request from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank and Union Bank.

Mehta sought a day's time to decide whether the lenders would proceed with the appeal.