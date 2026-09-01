Oracle layoffs, Microsoft PIPs: Workforce restructuring hits India’s tech sector

Employees at Oracle are bracing for another round of job cuts as the technology giant restructures its workforce while dramatically increasing spending on artificial intelligence and data-center infrastructure, according to The Economic Times.

In India, Oracle employs roughly 30,000 people, and reports indicate that approximately 3,000 positions could be eliminated.

The latest round follows a much larger workforce reduction during Oracle's fiscal 2026. The company's annual filing showed that its global headcount fell from about 162,000 employees to 141,000, a reduction of roughly 21,000 positions, or 13% of its workforce. Oracle has linked workforce reductions in part to the adoption and deployment of AI technologies across its operations.

The manner in which some employees have reportedly been informed has added to anxiety among Oracle workers. Previous rounds of layoffs were reportedly communicated through brief Zoom meetings or early-morning emails sent under the name “Oracle Leadership.” In some cases, employees have said their access to company systems and workplace communication platforms was revoked shortly after receiving notification.

The reported Oracle layoffs come amid broader workforce restructuring at Microsoft in India.

According to a report, Microsoft has placed around 500 employees in India on performance improvement plans (PIPs). It is estimated that roughly 2% of Microsoft’s India workforce—around 400-500 employees—could be affected by a global PIP exercise.

Microsoft, however, clarified that being placed on a PIP should not automatically be interpreted as a layoff.