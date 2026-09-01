UPI transactions near record level of Rs 29.8 lakh crore in August

At the same time, UPI volume rose by 22 per cent on an annual basis to 24.51 billion in August as against 19.63 billion in the same month last year, according to NPCI data. NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

It runs the UPI used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

The volume growth in August was further bolstered by festive activity such as Raksha Bandhan, which naturally drove a surge in everyday peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and small-ticket gifting, and consistent aggregate transaction value with an increase in volume over the past three months underscores the expanding reach and depth of the UPI ecosystem, Cashfree Payments co-founder Reeju Datta said.

Looking ahead, he said, the upcoming festive season presents an exciting growth frontier.

As the festive season approaches and new use cases such as credit on UPI start to mature, continued investment in resilient, intelligent infrastructure will be key to sustaining India's leadership in digital payments, Network People Services Technologies (NPST) co-founder and CEO Deepak Chand Thakur said.

As far as overseas presence is concerned UPI now is accepted in 11 countries, with Uzbekistan being the latest entry.

The other countries where UPI is accepted are Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Greece.

The UPI, launched on August 25, 2016, has transformed India's digital payments landscape, with transaction value surging from Rs 0.07 lakh crore in FY17 to around Rs 314 lakh crore in FY26, a more than 4,000-fold increase over the decade.