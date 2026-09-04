FM Nirmala Sitharaman pitches India’s digital infra, GIFT City investment opportunities in New York

NEW YORK: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted investment opportunities in India's digital infrastructure, financial services and GIFT City during separate meetings with senior executives of global firms in New York, as the government seeks to deepen international investment in the country's expanding economy.

Sitharaman met Alejandro Perez, Group COO of BNY Mellon, to discuss deeper investment by global financial institutions and “opportunities arising from India’s growing financial ecosystem, Digital Public Infrastructure, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and GIFT City-IFSC”, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

Sitharaman highlighted India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY2026-27, along with strong domestic demand, deepening financial markets and a reform-oriented policy environment, as factors supporting investor confidence.

Perez, meanwhile, highlighted BNY Mellon's long-standing commitment to India and said the country is increasingly serving not only as a delivery centre but also as a strategic global hub for innovation, technology and advanced capabilities, including AI.

Building on the discussions around India's growing financial ecosystem, Sitharaman invited BNY Mellon to visit GIFT-IFSC and explore the products and services available there.

The finance minister also met Sanjeev Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of Tillman Holdings, and discussed opportunities to develop large-scale, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure campuses.