New CEO Tewolde Gebremariam vows to “Make Air India Great Again”

Incoming CEO of Air India, Tewolde Gebremariam, urged employees to “Make Air India Great Again,” as the Tata Group airline, amid a major leadership change, faces one of its most challenging times. In his first address to employees on Monday (September 7), he stressed the importance of safety and said that “a safety-first culture has to be our number one priority”.

Gebremariam, 61, was appointed Air India's CEO and managing director on August 5 following a search overseen by a dedicated board committee. He took operational charge on Monday, though his formal designation will be official once pending security clearances are finalised by the end of the month.

He addressed employees at a town hall alongside Tata Sons and Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran and outgoing CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

"The most important thing Air India should aspire to have is trust in the minds of people," Chandrasekaran told employees, adding that the airline's safety record should be "better than the best." It was his first town hall with employees after announcing that he would leave the Tata Sons chairmanship when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

He said the carrier's next phase would have to focus on safety, customer trust, operational execution and cost discipline, while urging employees to build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.