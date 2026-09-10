Aimtron Electronics plans to expand in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Electronics System Design and Manufacturing company Aimtron Electronics would soon expand its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, along with setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in the city as part of its expansion plan.
This expansion is part of the Vadodara-based company’s three-pronged growth strategy, focusing on larger box-build products, end-to-end UPS solutions and global expansion to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY2029.
It is targeting a 40-50% CAGR over the next three to five years, supported by investments in manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities, and forward integration.
Aimtron, which began operations as a PCB assembler (PCBA) and designer in 2011, is scaling up and moving up the value chain from PCBA to complete product and system integration.
The company is developing its greenfield facility, Aimtron Mechatronics Ltd. in Vadodara, with an initial investment of around ₹100 crore, which is expected to commence operations by the end of FY 2027 or in Q1 FY28.
Speaking to TNIE, Sneh Shah, Whole-Time Director, Aimtron Electronics, said, “We have a 10,000 sq ft facility at Nallurhalli, Whitefield, Bengaluru, where we do PCBA and box-build, with an ability to make 1 lakh products in a month. With this facility, we focus on mix- and hi-tech products.”
He further said that they expanded to southern India to cater to customers based in the region.
Company sources said that Aimtron is exploring options in Devanahalli and the outskirts of Bengaluru for its manufacturing plant expansion and GCC facility, which could be accommodated in one location. The discussion of expansion in Bengaluru is at an early stage.
Forward integration
The company is developing its greenfield facility, Aimtron Mechatronics Ltd. in Vadodara, with an initial investment of around ₹100 crore. The facility is expected to commence operations by the end of the current financial year or in Q1 FY28.
“As part of forward integration, we started with classic and sheet metal. At Aimtron Mechatronics, we will have solutions like injection moulding and sheet metal in-house. Now, we are producing smaller box-build products, but with this new plant, we are eyeing forward integration towards larger box-build products for slot machines.”
The company currently has nine SMT lines, which are expected to support around 70–80% of its required production volumes. Its manufacturing capabilities span design and engineering, prototyping, PCB assembly, testing, box-build, system integration and lifecycle support.
PLI scheme
Its subsidiary, Aimtron Mechatronics, has received a MeitY acknowledgement under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for manufacturing optical transceiver small form-factor pluggables (SFPs).
As part of its global expansion strategy and the broader China-plus-one opportunity, Aimtron has signed an MoU worth around ₹100 crore with a US-based company for end-to-end UPS solutions and developed nearly 100 reference products across different product categories, which it aims to convert into larger production programmes.
The company is awaiting RDSO approval for supplying components for the development of Kavach and railway signalling systems, with approval expected by December.
Shah said the company would remain focused on converting its growing pipeline of prototypes and pilot builds into sustainable production programmes while maintaining a measured approach to expansion.