Aimtron Electronics plans to expand in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Electronics System Design and Manufacturing company Aimtron Electronics would soon expand its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, along with setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in the city as part of its expansion plan.

This expansion is part of the Vadodara-based company’s three-pronged growth strategy, focusing on larger box-build products, end-to-end UPS solutions and global expansion to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY2029.

It is targeting a 40-50% CAGR over the next three to five years, supported by investments in manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities, and forward integration.

Aimtron, which began operations as a PCB assembler (PCBA) and designer in 2011, is scaling up and moving up the value chain from PCBA to complete product and system integration.

The company is developing its greenfield facility, Aimtron Mechatronics Ltd. in Vadodara, with an initial investment of around ₹100 crore, which is expected to commence operations by the end of FY 2027 or in Q1 FY28.

Speaking to TNIE, Sneh Shah, Whole-Time Director, Aimtron Electronics, said, “We have a 10,000 sq ft facility at Nallurhalli, Whitefield, Bengaluru, where we do PCBA and box-build, with an ability to make 1 lakh products in a month. With this facility, we focus on mix- and hi-tech products.”

He further said that they expanded to southern India to cater to customers based in the region.

Company sources said that Aimtron is exploring options in Devanahalli and the outskirts of Bengaluru for its manufacturing plant expansion and GCC facility, which could be accommodated in one location. The discussion of expansion in Bengaluru is at an early stage.