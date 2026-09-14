Coforge chairman's resignation: What happened inside the boardroom?

BENGALURU: The resignation of Om Prakash Bhatt as chairman of Coforge has brought a governance dispute at the IT services company into focus. The former State Bank of India chairman stepped down on 8 September, followed two days later by the resignation of independent director and Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) chairman DK Singh. At the centre of the episode is an internal audit of how Coforge handled its board evaluation report.

What triggered the controversy?

Coforge’s internal auditor, KPMG, reviewed the board evaluation exercise as part of its FY27 internal audit plan. The review examined how the evaluation findings were circulated, presented and discussed before the NRC and the board.

According to Coforge’s exchange filing, the detailed report was available only to Bhatt and Singh. It was not shared with other directors, including independent directors, on the chairman’s instructions. KPMG also found that the two men did not cover all relevant aspects and findings when presenting the report verbally to the board.

The most significant observation concerned Bhatt’s own assessment. The chairman’s performance category had received the lowest rating in the report. The filing says this was not disclosed or discussed before the board.

KPMG reached its observations after reviewing relevant board and NRC meeting recordings, evaluation reports obtained from the survey agency, and meeting minutes. The board subsequently sought explanations from Bhatt and Singh.

Why did Bhatt resign?

Bhatt said he had acted in good faith. He resigned while the board was considering his explanation.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: “I believe that continuing on the Board while there remains a disagreement considering the characteristics of my good faith actions in the Board evaluation process would not be conducive to the effective functioning of the Board,”

Coforge’s filing states that his resignation followed the internal audit’s concerns and the board’s subsequent process of seeking and considering his explanation. It does not say that the board had formally asked him to resign.