Oracle India layoffs may affect up to 2,500 employees

CHENNAI: Oracle's India unit may have laid off around 2,000 to 2,500 employees in its latest round of retrenchment, according to former and current employees.

The company has not officially confirmed the number of layoffs.

On Tuesday, several Oracle employees posted on social media that they had lost their jobs without prior notice. The termination email said the elimination of their roles was part of a broader organisational change.

Some employees claimed the layoffs in India could be between 3,000 and 4,000 during the current job cut cycle.

In June, reports said Oracle had cut around 21,000 jobs globally over the past year, including 10,000 to 12,000 in India.

Former employees also said the company was witnessing high attrition as workers resigned fearing layoffs.

A former Oracle employee told TNIE, “I resigned from the company days before the layoffs in April-May. The company are laying off staff because they are not able to generate revenue from its client. Some of the softwares are outdated and not aligned to the current scenario when AI and cloud are talk of the town. Moreover, the company is heavily investing in AI and cloud-led data centres.”

The former employee also claimed Oracle was looking to hire more contractual staff and invest savings in AI and cloud infrastructure.