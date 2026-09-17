Hiranandani-backed Greenbase to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, develop 5 mn sq ft of land

CHENNAI: Greenbase Industrial and Logistics Pvt Ltd, a Hiranandani Group-backed company, on Thursday announced the acquisition of 215 acres or over 9 million sq ft of land for Rs 2,000 crore in Chennai to develop 5 million sq ft land pool.

Another 4 million sq ft is in the pipeline for acquisition, with an additional investment of Rs 1,500 crore. This will take Greenbase’s cumulative development target to over 9 million sq ft.

N. Sridhar, CEO of Greenbase, said the company is bullish on the long-term outlook for India’s industrial and logistics sector. He said the need for high-quality industrial and logistics infrastructure will grow as manufacturing contributes more to India’s GDP.

“Greenbase 2.0 is being built to participate in this structural shift and to provide companies with an end-to-end platform, from strategic location and optimised design to execution, operations and value-added services,” Sridhar said in a press release.

As part of its next phase of growth, the company unveiled Greenbase 2.0. It has acquired 160 acres in Palur, Oragadam, and 55 acres in Arani, north Chennai.

The expansion will focus on institution-grade industrial, warehousing and logistics infrastructure across India’s strategic manufacturing corridors. The company said the plans are supported by sustained demand for Grade A industrial and warehousing space.