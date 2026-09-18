Apple iPhone 18 Pro sales jump 20-30% as India launch draws queues, cheers and overnight crowds

NEW DELHI: Apple fandom was on full display across India on Friday as the latest iPhone 18 series went on sale in major cities, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices.

The launch-day excitement was palpable at Apple stores with fans turning up early and celebrating the arrival of the latest offerings by the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech titan.

The India sales debut comes just days after Apple unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, with the new models bringing upgrades across performance, cameras and battery life.

Sources tracking store pick-ups and analysts said Apple has recorded 20-30 per cent higher sales of the iPhone 18 line-up. “Initial estimates show that sales of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max compared to iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are 20-30 per cent higher this year on Day 1,” a source who did not wish to be identified told PTI.

The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have become available in India from Friday at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours - black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

A customer at the Delhi store said he had booked the iPhone 18 Pro Max along with an Apple Watch, as he was looking to upgrade from his iPhone 15 Plus.

"I wanted to upgrade from the 15 Plus, and the new model comes with several upgraded features and better performance. That was the main reason I decided to go for it,” he said.