Honda to invest Rs 450 crore in Karnataka to expand its spare parts warehouse facility

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Friday announced the Phase II expansion of its Spare Parts Warehouse facility at Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Spread across an area of approx. 80,000 sq. meters, the Phase II expansion will involve an investment of Rs 450 crore and cater to Honda’s 4-Wheelers, 2-Wheelers, and Power Products businesses in India.

The automake said the expansion will strengthen Honda’s spare parts distribution network by enhancing storage and distribution capacity, improving operational efficiency and enabling faster availability of genuine spare parts across its network.

Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said the expansion reflects Honda’s continued commitment to strengthening its infrastructure in India and supporting the growing needs of customers.

“With enhanced capacity and operational capabilities, the expanded facility will enable faster availability of genuine spare parts and further strengthen our after-sales support," Takashi said.

"As Honda’s businesses continue to grow in India, investments such as these will play an important role in building a strong and future-ready ecosystem to serve our customers,” Takashi added.

Phase I of the facility spans 60,000 sq. meters and became operational in June 2025.

The overall facility after Phase II expansion will be 140,000 Sq. meters, and will incorporate advanced warehousing systems, energy-efficient solutions and scalable infrastructure designed to meet Honda’s long-term requirements.

Phase II of the project will be developed by Uno Minda Infra LLP.