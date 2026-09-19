Amid Trump's latest tariff salvo, a look at US duties on Indian goods since 2025

India-US trade ties have witnessed a series of tariff-related developments since April 2025 amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In the latest development, US President Donald Trump has signed a law that authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China. The law does not itself impose a new 100% tariff on Indian goods.

Here is a chronology of key tariff-related developments between the two countries, including major duty announcements.

April 2, 2025: Declaring the date "Liberation Day", Trump announced sweeping tariffs, or additional import duties, on a host of countries. In the case of India, the rate was 26%, comprising a 10% baseline tariff and a 16% reciprocal tariff. Before this date, only MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs applied. These are standard import duties charged on goods from WTO member countries.

April 9, 2025: The US suspended the 16% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods for 90 days, until July 9, 2025. The 10% baseline duty remained in place.

July 31, 2025: The US announced a 25% duty on Indian goods, effective from Aug. 7, 2025, at 9.30 am IST. From April 2 to Aug. 6, 2025, there was only a 10% additional duty on Indian goods.

Aug. 6, 2025: The US announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. Following the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, rose to 50%.

Aug. 27, 2025: Indian goods faced 50% in additional duties in the US market, comprising a 25% reciprocal tariff and a 25% tariff linked to Russian oil purchases.