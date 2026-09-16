'Howdy Modi keeps surrendering': Cong says US' Russia sanctions bill shows govt's 'miserably failed' policies

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the threat of US tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian goods reflected the government’s “miserably failed” foreign and trade policies, alleging that while pressure from Washington is mounting, “Howdy Modi ji keeps surrendering.”

Kharge's remarks came after the US House of Representatives voted to advance a bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on India and other countries for buying oil and gas from Russia and extend existing sanctions on Iran.

Reacting to the development, Kharge said on X, "Narendra Modi ji, Your dear friend 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' dictates, you capitulate and 140 crore Indians are left to bear the consequences!

"The threat of up to 100 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods shows how the Modi govt's foreign and trade policies have miserably failed."

Pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components, gems and jewellery, electronics and technology could face a severe tariff shock, Kharge said.

"First came 25 per cent tariffs, then 50 per cent, and now the threat of 100 per cent. Meanwhile, the Modi government agreed to a trade framework that expands American access to India's agricultural products, mortgaging the interests of our farmers! The framework virtually forces us to buy USD 500 billion worth of American goods over five years," the Congress chief said.

"Yesterday's surrender on the MDR on UPI is another stark example of your government's meekness!" Kharge said.

"From tariffs and trade to H1B1 immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, and you, 'Howdy Modi ji' keeps surrendering!" he added.

Earlier, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also took a swipe at the Modi government over the US bill.

"We are not playing ball with America and China. We are the ball," he said on X.